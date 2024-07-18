GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Luxury brands feel the sting as Chinese economy slows down

Published - July 18, 2024 11:49 am IST - Paris

Reuters
 The economic slowdown has wiped almost $200 billion off the luxury sector’s value in recent months. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The prolonged downturn in luxury spending in China is unlikely to reverse this year, analysts and executives warn, deepening a rout which has wiped almost $200 billion off the sector’s value in recent months.

Profit warnings from Burberry and Hugo Boss and a 27% drop in quarterly sales in China, Macau and Hong Kong from Richemont this week have reinforced concerns about weakness in China, where middle-class shoppers have cut spending on big-ticket items.

According to consultancy Bain, China accounted for 16% of 362 billion euros ($393.8 billion) of global luxury spending last year.

But data on Monday showed China grew much more slowly than expected in the last quarter as a protracted property slump and job insecurity hampered a fragile recovery.

Expectations for the second-quarter earnings season were already low in the luxury sector, but the slew of bleak reports have dashed hopes of a recovery in the second half.

“China is in the repair shop,” said Bernstein analysts after a recent visit to the country. Analysts said that Cartier owner Richemont’s quarterly sales report on Tuesday had confirmed their fears about lacklustre demand in mainland China.

According to Bain, which in June predicted this year would be the weakest for the global luxury market since the height of the pandemic, China’s richest people are avoiding flaunting their wealth in favour of more discreet fashion.

Jitters about China have spooked investors, which has wiped 180 billion euros off the sector since March.

