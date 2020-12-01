Luxor forays into home and hygiene segment

MUMBAI

Luxor Group, a leading writing-instrument brand, has forayed into home and hygiene segment by introducing Luxor Nano, a range of nanotechnology-based products to protect home, skin and gadgets against bacteria and viruses.

Targeted at modern, caring and digitally-savvy consumers, the products will be available across India. The company plans to increase its presence in this specific segment given rising demand fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top executive said.

Pooja Jain Gupta, executive director, Luxor Group, said, “Our nanotechnology solution offers enormous benefits in terms of safety and stability. It is a revolutionary solution to contemporary health and hygiene issues.”

“Luxor has been a pioneer and we are confident to write a similar success story in the home hygiene segment. We see this technology as a game changer in the health and hygiene sector. Globally, nanotechnology is gaining prominence owing to its efficacy in solving everyday challenges,” she said.

She said that the products are dermatologically tested and highly effective against any kind of bacteria or virus. “The initial response has been highly encouraging,” she said.

The company in a statement said, “Luxor Nano is based upon Active Nano Technology which creates a protective layer that keeps objects and surfaces safe for a long time. Further, it is completely safe for the skin and also adds lasting fragrance.”