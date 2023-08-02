HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lupin’s U.S. arm recalls contraceptive after out of specifications results 

August 02, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S. arm of drugmaker Lupin, which said two generic drugs, including an oral contraceptive, had received U.S. FDA’s approval, is recalling two batches of Tydemy, an estrogen/progestin oral contraceptive, due to out of specification results at the 12-month stability time point.

Specifically, one lot (L200183) tested low for ascorbic acid (an inactive ingredient) and high for a known impurity.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling them since significant reduction in the amount of inactive content (ascorbic acid) could potentially impact the effectiveness of the product, U.S. FDA said following the firm’s July 29 notification. The affected lots had been distributed from June 3, 2022 to May 31, 2023.

Parent company Lupin on Tuesday said its abbreviated new drug application to market Turqoz (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP) 0.3 mg/0.03 mg, a generic equivalent of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals’ oral contraceptive Lo/Ovral-28 (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) 0.3 mg/0.03 mg, had received U.S. FDA approval and the product would be manufactured at the Pithampur facility.

On Wednesday, it said wholly owned subsidiary Novel Laboratories Inc., based in Somerset, New Jersey, had received U.S. FDA approval for its ANDA for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), a generic equivalent of Hill Dermaceuticals Inc.’s Derma-Smoothe/FS Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil). The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US. Lupin shares closed less than 1% higher at ₹993.90 each on the BSE.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.