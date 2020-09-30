Lupin unveils Natco Pharma drug for breast cancer in U.S.

30 September 2020 23:28 IST

Natco Pharma’s marketing partner Lupin has introduced Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, in the U.S. market. It followed Natco receiving the final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the U.S. FDA. It was the first ANDA applicant with a Paragraph IV certification, the drugmakers said. The drug is indicated primarily for treatment of certain types of breast cancer. For the 12 months ended June, Tykerb had sales of around $61 million in the U.S, a release from Natco Pharma on Wednesday said.

