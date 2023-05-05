ADVERTISEMENT

Lupin to acquire French pharma firm Medisol

May 05, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lupin Ltd. has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of French pharmaceutical company Medisol, for an unspecified amount, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.   Medisol specialises in Generics Injectable products and is engaged in developing and commercialising its products in France, in pharmacies and in hospitals. 

“With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol’s portfolio of seven injectable products across four therapeutic areas, including pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases, and obstetrics,” the company said in a statement. 

Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said, “The acquisition of Medisol is part of our strategy to expand our presence in the EU and accelerate our injectables franchise in France.”   Thierry Volle, president, EMEA, Lupin added, “The acquisition of Medisol marks a significant milestone in Lupin’s journey to strengthen our injectables portfolio in France, the second-largest market in Europe for injectables. Medisol’s unique product portfolio complements our existing range, enabling us to offer our customers an even more robust selection of high-quality products.”

