Lupin signs marketing pact with Amman Pharma for Ranibizumab biosimilar

November 10, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lupin Ltd. has announced a partnered with Amman Pharmaceuticals Industries , a pharmaceutical manufacturer with operations across the MENA region and other global markets, for exclusive marketing and commercialisation of Ranibizumab, a biosimilar of Lucentis, in the Middle East region, including select territories of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, and other GCC countries. 

“Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV),” the company said.

“Our aim is to be at the forefront of transforming patient’s lives and building a healthier, brighter future for all. We are excited about the partnership with Amman Pharma to bring Ranibizumab to the MENA region,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Dr. Fadi Alatrash, General Manager of Amman Pharma said, “This partnership is aligned with our mission to provide high-quality products and access to advanced biosimilars to patients in the region. It also expands our biosimilar portfolio and strengthens our position in the niche Ophthalmology market.”

