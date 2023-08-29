ADVERTISEMENT

Lupin receives U.S. FDA nod for generic Pirfenidone capsules

August 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Lupin has received the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Pirfenidone capsules, 267 mg.

A generic equivalent of Hoffmann La Roche Inc.’s Esbriet Capsules, 267 mg, the approved product will be manufactured at the Pithampur facility, Lupin said on Tuesday. The drug is indicated to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Pirfenidone capsules had estimated annual sales of $95 million in the U.S., the company said, citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 numbers. Lupin shares closed 1.01% lower on the BSE at ₹1,097.05 apiece.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US