Lupin receives U.S. FDA nod for generic Pirfenidone capsules

August 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Lupin has received the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Pirfenidone capsules, 267 mg.

A generic equivalent of Hoffmann La Roche Inc.’s Esbriet Capsules, 267 mg, the approved product will be manufactured at the Pithampur facility, Lupin said on Tuesday. The drug is indicated to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Pirfenidone capsules had estimated annual sales of $95 million in the U.S., the company said, citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 numbers. Lupin shares closed 1.01% lower on the BSE at ₹1,097.05 apiece.

