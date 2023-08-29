HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lupin receives U.S. FDA nod for generic Pirfenidone capsules

August 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Lupin has received the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Pirfenidone capsules, 267 mg.

A generic equivalent of Hoffmann La Roche Inc.’s Esbriet Capsules, 267 mg, the approved product will be manufactured at the Pithampur facility, Lupin said on Tuesday. The drug is indicated to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Pirfenidone capsules had estimated annual sales of $95 million in the U.S., the company said, citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 numbers. Lupin shares closed 1.01% lower on the BSE at ₹1,097.05 apiece.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.