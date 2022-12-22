  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lupin recalls hypertension drug Quinapril tablets in U.S.

December 22, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
While nitrosamines are common in water and various foods, these impurities may increase risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, the company said.

While nitrosamines are common in water and various foods, these impurities may increase risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, the company said. | Photo Credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling four lots of Quinapril tablets in the U.S. to the patient level.

It follows the presence of a nitrosamine impurity observed in recent testing above the acceptable daily intake level, the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Lupin said. The tablets were manufactured by Lupin in Goa.

An angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor, Quinapril tablet USP is indicated for the treatment of hypertension. Lupin said it has discontinued the marketing of Quinapril tablets in September. While nitrosamines are common in water and various foods, these impurities may increase risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, the company said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.