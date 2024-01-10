ADVERTISEMENT

Lupin introduces generic product in U.S. market

January 10, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The company has launched Varenicline tablets in strengths of 0.5 mg and 1 mg, after having received approval from the USFDA

PTI

Drug firm Lupin on January 10 said it has launched a product, used as an aid to smoking cessation treatment, in the U.S. market.

The company has launched Varenicline tablets in strengths of 0.5 mg and 1 mg, after having received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of PF Prism CV's Chantix tablets, it added.

It is indicated for use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment.

As per the IQVIA data, Varenicline tablets had estimated annual sales of $412 million in the U.S.

Shares of the company were trading 0.75 per cent up at Rs 1,406.50 apiece on the BSE.

