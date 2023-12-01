ADVERTISEMENT

Lupin introduces generic contraceptive drug in U.S.

December 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Lupin has introduced Turqoz (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets USP, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg in the U.S.

A generic equivalent of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals’ contraceptive drug Lo/Ovral-28 (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg, the introduction of the product follows approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP had an estimated annual sales of $33 million in the U.S., Lupin said on Friday citing IQVIA MAT October 2023 numbers. The company’s shares closed 1.20% higher at ₹1,296.30 apiece on the BSE.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US