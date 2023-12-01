HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lupin introduces generic contraceptive drug in U.S.

December 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Lupin has introduced Turqoz (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets USP, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg in the U.S.

A generic equivalent of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals’ contraceptive drug Lo/Ovral-28 (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg, the introduction of the product follows approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP had an estimated annual sales of $33 million in the U.S., Lupin said on Friday citing IQVIA MAT October 2023 numbers. The company’s shares closed 1.20% higher at ₹1,296.30 apiece on the BSE.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.