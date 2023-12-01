Lupin introduces generic contraceptive drug in U.S.

December 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Lupin has introduced Turqoz (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets USP, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg in the U.S.

A generic equivalent of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals’ contraceptive drug Lo/Ovral-28 (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg, the introduction of the product follows approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP had an estimated annual sales of $33 million in the U.S., Lupin said on Friday citing IQVIA MAT October 2023 numbers. The company’s shares closed 1.20% higher at ₹1,296.30 apiece on the BSE.