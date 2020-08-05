Lupin introduced anti-COVID-19 drug at ₹49 a tablet

MUMBAI

05 August 2020 21:15 IST

Lupin Ltd. has announced the introduction of its Favipiravir version in India under the brand name Covihalt for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

Lupin’s Covihalt dosage strength has been developed keeping in mind convenience of administration, the company said.

It is available as 200 mg tablets in the form of a strip of 10 tablets, and priced at ₹49 per tablet.

While Sun Pharma’s FluGuard is priced at ₹35 a tablet Glenmark’s FabuFlu is priced at ₹75 a tablet.

Rajeev Sibal, president, India Region Formulations (IRF), Lupin said, “In these tough times, it is our duty to support the nation in fighting this pandemic and ensuring affordable drugs are made available for impacted patients.”

“We believe that we can leverage our expertise in managing widespread community diseases like TB to proactively reach patients across India and ensure access to Covihalt through our strong distribution network and field force,” he added.