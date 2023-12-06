Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod smoking cessation treatment drug copy

December 06, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Lupin has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic copy of smoking cessation treatment medicine Chantix Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, of PF Prism C.V.

The product will be manufactured at its Pithampur facility in India, Lupin said on Wednesday on the U.S. FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Varenicline Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg.

Varenicline tablets, which are indicated for use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment, had estimated annual sales of $430 million in the U.S., it said citing IQVIA MAT October 2023 numbers. Lupin shares closed 1.20% lower at ₹1,243.55 each on the BSE.