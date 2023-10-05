ADVERTISEMENT

Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for Tolvaptan tablets

October 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Lupin has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tolvaptan tablets, 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg.

A generic equivalent of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.’s Jynarque tablets, 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg, the product is indicated to slow kidney function decline in adults who are at risk of rapidly progressing autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Lupin will manufacture the product at its Nagpur facility.

Tolvaptan tablets (RLD Jynarque) had estimated annual sales of $287 million in the U.S., it said citing IQVIA MAT August 2023 numbers.

