Lupin Diagnostics eyes 100 labs in five years

December 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Lupin Diagnostics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Ltd., has drawn up plans to more than double the number of its laboratories and increase collection centres by threefold across the country in five years, said a top official.

“Right now, we have over 36 laboratories and 600 collection centres. Our goal is to have 100 laboratories by FY28 and 2,000 collection centres in five years,” said CEO Ravindra Kumar during a press meet.

On Thursday, Mr. Kumar announced the launch of Regional Reference laboratory in Chennai. Plans are to enter tier II cities such as Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchiraplli and Salem and agreements have been signed with the franchisees, he said.

Regarding the expansion of laboratories, he said that each region will have at least 25 units. “Right now, we are present only in East, West and South. We will be entering North by FY27, Kerala and Gujarat soon.”

The number of collection centres will be ramped to 1,000 numbers by FY25 and 2,000 in three years.

While mentioning that 10 out of 36 laboratories have already been accredited by NABL, he said that 10 more are in the pipeline and five would get the accreditation by FY24.

