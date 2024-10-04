GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lupin arm buys nine brands in South Africa

The acquired brands include AntaGolin, RyChol, NeuroVance, SkinVance, FlamLeve, Rheumalin, SleepVance, ImmunoVance, and OviVance

Published - October 04, 2024 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pharma company Lupin Ltd.’s South African subsidiary, Pharma Dynamics, acquired nine brands through a partnership deal with ImpiloVes.

Pharma company Lupin Ltd. on Friday announced that its South African subsidiary, Pharma Dynamics, has acquired nine brands along with their associated trademarks, from the Medical Nutritional Institute SA (MNI) in South Africa, through a partnership deal with ImpiloVest, a South African investment firm. The company has not announced the transaction value.

The acquired brands include AntaGolin, RyChol, NeuroVance, SkinVance, FlamLeve, Rheumalin, SleepVance, ImmunoVance, and OviVance. These products cater to a range of health issues such as metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, cognitive function, skin health, inflammation, joint care, sleep quality, immune support, and women’s hormonal well-being, it said.

MNI is developing and offering phytochemical (plant-based) products and healthcare solutions, for treating metabolic syndrome. “This acquisition will enable Lupin gain access to MNI’s wide portfolio of nine brands, that are marketed as branded products in the South African retail sector,” the company said.

Thierry Volle, President EMEA, Lupin said, “This acquisition is a major step for Lupin to expand our footprint in the Complementary and Alternative Medicines sector. MNI’s innovative plant-based products align perfectly with our goal to provide holistic and sustainable healthcare solutions to our patients in South Africa.”

Published - October 04, 2024 10:03 pm IST

