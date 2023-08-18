ADVERTISEMENT

Lupin acquires two brands from Boehringer Ingelheim, boosts diabetes portfolio

August 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MUMBAI 

Lupin has been marketing these brands since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Pharma company Lupin Ltd. has announced the acquisition of diabetes brands ONDERO and ONDERO MET from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH including the trademark rights associated with these brands for €26 million. 

Lupin has been marketing these brands since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

“This acquisition strengthens Lupin’s commitment to providing superior treatment options for patients navigating the complexities of diabetes,” the company said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the acquisitions, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin in a statement.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US