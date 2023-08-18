Lupin acquires two brands from Boehringer Ingelheim, boosts diabetes portfolio

August 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

Pharma company Lupin Ltd. has announced the acquisition of diabetes brands ONDERO and ONDERO MET from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH including the trademark rights associated with these brands for €26 million.

Lupin has been marketing these brands since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

“This acquisition strengthens Lupin’s commitment to providing superior treatment options for patients navigating the complexities of diabetes,” the company said in a statement.

“With the acquisitions, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin in a statement.

