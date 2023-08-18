HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lupin acquires two brands from Boehringer Ingelheim, boosts diabetes portfolio

Lupin has been marketing these brands since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India

August 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MUMBAI 

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Pharma company Lupin Ltd. has announced the acquisition of diabetes brands ONDERO and ONDERO MET from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH including the trademark rights associated with these brands for €26 million. 

Lupin has been marketing these brands since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

“This acquisition strengthens Lupin’s commitment to providing superior treatment options for patients navigating the complexities of diabetes,” the company said in a statement.

“With the acquisitions, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin in a statement.  

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.