LuLu to solidify position in Indian fashion retail mart

May 06, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

LuLu India is in the process of sharpening its focus on fashion apparel, accessories and lifestyle markets in the country.

The UAE-based LuLu Group, a retail conglomerate that sells more than 100 fashion lifestyle and apparel brands through its malls and outlets across India, on Monday said it was in the process of solidifying its position to grow its share in the Indian fashion retail market.

‘’India is a large marketplace where many large retail fashion players coexist. We are constantly expanding in the country. We are offering the lifestyle that people want, through various retail formats, including LuLu Malls and LuLu Hypermarkets,’‘ said Shareef K.K., Regional Director, LuLu Group.

As a precursor to this exercise, LuLu India is bringing together diverse brands like Pepe Jeans, Peter Englad, Amukthi, Crpydon UK, SIN, Louis Philippe, Venfield, Damoza, Levis, Identiti, Jockey,Lavie, V-star, Blossom, Caprese, VIP, American Tourister and many others at LuLu Mall in Bengaluru.

‘’We planned a unique fashion show to lay emphasis on the fact that fashion is truly for all,’‘ said Jamal K.P., Regional Manager, LuLu Group, Karnataka.

According to company spokespersons, LuLu Fashion awards would be given out to personalities and brands who made exceptional contributions to the fashion industry in the country.

‘’We are planning a three day event that will feature a wide range of fashion from streetwear to luxury clothing for all who visit us,’‘ said Kiran Puthran, General Manager, Lulu Mall.

