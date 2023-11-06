ADVERTISEMENT

Lufthansa starts direct flight service between Bengaluru and Munich in Germany

November 06, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lufthansa started a direct flight service connecting Bengaluru and Munich in Germany on November 4.

The thrice-a-week service will arrive the same day in Munich at 8.05 a.m. Lufthansa has deployed an Airbus A350-900, which is considered one of the most modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft. Travellers can expect local cuisine.

Alongside Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru is the third Indian city with a direct connection to Lufthansa’s Munich hub.

Munich is the fifth European city to have direct flight services to Bengaluru after London, Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

Jeffrey James, Group Head of Communications - Asia Pacific at Lufthansa, said, “It is an incredibly exciting time to be in India right now. Having recently overtaken China as the most populous country in the world, India has also witnessed tremendous economic growth. It is now the 5th largest economy on the planet (replacing the United Kingdom) and is on track to be the 3rd largest economy by 2030. We have been invested in India for more than 90 years, and when looking for our first new APAC destination since the pandemic, Bengaluru was a natural fit.”

