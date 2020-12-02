Lucideus unveils anti-cyberthreat application

Enterprise cybersecurity solutions provider Lucideus unveiled mobile application ‘SAFE Me’ targeted at consumers. Lucideus, which worked on security of the BHIM UPI application, aims to empower consumers against rising cyberthreats amid growing digital presence, especially in the post-COVID world. The application can be downloaded free on both Android and iOS devices.

It seeks zero user permissions such as access to storage, pictures, microphone, call logs, etc. The company’s CEO Saket Modi said in an interviewthat the application leveraged their proprietary breach likelihood scoring algorithm built as joint research with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and relies on AI and Machine Learning to provide every individual with a cyberrisk or breach likelihood score. The score is based on a combination of factors including device security, exposure on the deep and dark web and cybersecurity awareness.

One of the most interesting features of the application is ‘dark web exposure’, wherein users will be able to immediately see if their personal details such as email id, phone numbers, passwords are freely available on the dark web. For example, the application will inform users which passwords are available on the darkweb, and in most cases also gives the name of the website or the app, from which the details were leaked or hacked.