Lucas TVS deploys AI for staff social distancing

City-based automotive component manufacturer, Lucas TVS has selected ‘BLP Industry.AI,’ an artificial intelligence tool (AI), to help staff maintain social distancing amid COVID-19. It

Lucas TVS selected BLP Industry.AI’s ‘Trust AI’ product after following a rigorous evaluation process, said the company in a statement.Trust AI is an Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Vision powered video analytics monitoring product that issues an alert when anyone is less than the desired distance from a colleague. The tool uses IP and CCTV cameras combined with computer vision to ensure social distancing is enforced, and when breached, an alarm is triggered, the statement said.

This cost-effective technology has also been trained to detect when people are not wearing masks, helmets, or safety gear. The alert is sent out through the PA system or hooter in a factory. However, in a safe environment of an office or a factory, an alert can also be sent to a person’s phone, email or to the administrator.

“Workforce safety is the number one priority at Lucas TVS,” said Arvind Balaji, joint managing director, Lucas TVS. “By leveraging advanced AI and IoT solutions from BLP Industry.AI, we are ensuring continuity in production to help the automotive sector return to normalcy.

“Lucas TVS is a leader in the industry. It’s vision, and technical ability goes beyond the automotive sector. Its embrace of AI and IoT applications in areas such as workforce safety is a good example of their leadership in utilizing technology,” said Tejpreet S. Chopra, CEO, BLP Industry.AI.