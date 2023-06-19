Lubrizol to invest more than $150 million in India

June 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

Specialty chemical maker Lubrizol Corporation plans to invest more than $150 million in various India projects, including a CPVC resin plant in Gujarat and a grease lab in Navi Mumbai.

“India is among the fastest-growing global economies with a favourable climate for business investment, including regional growth in many of the industries we support,” said Rebecca Liebert, President & CE0, Lubrizol.

“We are building on 50 years of success in India by adding new manufacturing, lab and R&D sites, supporting in-country innovation and adding jobs that capitalise on the great expanding workforce and business conditions in India, allowing us to serve needs not only in India but in surrounding countries,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lubrizol said it’s work in India dates back to 1966 when it initiated in-region manufacturing for chemical additives for the transportation and industrial markets. It’s expanded significantly since that time, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.