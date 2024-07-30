ADVERTISEMENT

Lubrizol to invest $200 million in new plant in India

Published - July 30, 2024 10:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lubrizol Corporation, which is into specialty chemicals, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra to purchase a 120-acre plot in Aurangabad to construct a new manufacturing facility to support the region’s growing transportation and industrial fluid markets. 

In the initial phase, the company said it would invest $200 million, its largest ever in India. “The plant will become the company’s second-largest manufacturing facility globally and its largest manufacturing facility in India when completed. Construction will progress in phases over the next several years with room for future expansion,” the company said in a statement.

“Lubrizol has made meaningful investments in India for more than five decades,” said Flavio Kliger, President, Lubrizol Additives. “This new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will allow us to enhance our local capacity and capabilities for our Additives business with the potential to support other Lubrizol businesses and regions in the future.”

In addition to supporting demand for India, this site will enable export opportunity to surrounding countries and to other Lubrizol sites. Commencement of manufacturing at the site is expected to coincide with Lubrizol’s 100th anniversary in 2028.

