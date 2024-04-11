Lubrizol opens new Global Capacity Centre in Pune

April 11, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lubrizol Corporation, which is into speciality chemicals, said it had opened a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India, as a hub to accelerate its growth in the regionand enable closer collaboration for its customers and employees,

The Lubrizol GCC is part of a new facility in Pune, Embassy Tech Zone, Hinjewadi spanning 42,000 sq. ft.

More than 200 regional employees, representing functions including Engineering, Supply Chain, Technology, Finance, Procurement, Legal and HR are expected to be added to the site over the next year, the company said in a statement.

“India is undeniably one of our fastest growing markets and a critical hub for the talent we require to propel both regional and global customer success and innovation,” said J.T. Jones, Senior Vice President, High Growth Regions, Lubrizol.

“The opening of the GCC in Pune marks a significant milestone for our team, enabling us to access and develop world-class talent to enhance our technological capabilities and operational excellence. This will enable us to serve our customers in India and around the world in even more innovative ways,” said Abhishek Jain, India GCC Leader, Lubrizol.

