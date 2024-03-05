Lubrizol names Bindra as MD of IMEA region

March 05, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

Speciality chemicals major Lubrizol has named Bhavana Bindra as MD for India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) Region.

She will be responsible for leading the company’s IMEA team to deliver regional growth for Lubrizol and its customers based on a local-for-local approach.

She will work closely with Lubrizol leaders across the company to support localised market opportunities and strengthen relationships with in-region customers, suppliers and stakeholders.

Ms Bindra also will provide oversight of a new Global Capability Center in Pune, India, which will serve as a regional hub that enhances Lubrizol’s capabilities for regional growth, the company said in a statement.