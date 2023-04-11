LTTS to pay $9.9 mn to settle visa-related disputes in South Carolina 

April 11, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has agreed to pay $99,28,000 ($9.9 million) to resolve allegations that it underpaid visa fees in violation of the False Claims Act, according to a press release issued by U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina on Monday.

Indian firm LTTS, with offices in Edison New Jersey, has agreed to pay $9,928,000 to resolve allegations that between 2014 and 2019, it underpaid visa fees owed to the United States by acquiring inexpensive B-1 visas, rather than more expensive H-1B visas, in alleged violation of the False Claims Act, as per the attorney’s office.

B-1 visas don’t permit foreign nationals to perform paid labour in the U.S. and generally cost between $200 to $300, while H-1B visas cost between $4,000 to $6,000 and permit paid labour, the release from U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina said.

“We have been cooperating with the U.S. Government on this matter for over three years and are pleased to have reached a resolution,’‘ said an LLTS spokesperson in response to a query from The Hindu.

“Adherence to the laws of the land and visa compliance is a priority for LTTS. We have devoted significant resources and time to update and enhance our internal controls, processes, and policies to ensure they continually conform with the complex and evolving regulations,’‘ the spokesperson said.

However, LLTS clarified that there was no impact on its financials due to the settlement. “As per accounting principles, we have provided for this amount over the past quarters. Therefore, the quarterly and annual financials, which will be released later this month, will not be impacted,” the LTTS spokesperson added.