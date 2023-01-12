ADVERTISEMENT

LTTS to acquire L&T’s Smart World & Communication business

January 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a pure-play engineering services company, has agreed to acquire the Smart World & Communication (SWC) business of L&T, enabling LTTS to combine synergies and take offerings in next-gen communications, sustainable spaces and cybersecurity to the global market.

SWC has an employee base of over 700 engineers from diversified technology domains and has crossed an annual revenue of ₹1,000 crore. The company was founded in 2016 to cater to the demands in smart cities, address opportunities and provide smart solutions in the areas of end-to-end communications, city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system for the government as well as enterprises, LTTS said in a release.

The coming together of the LTTS and SWC teams would address the entire gamut of digital offerings including design, architect, build and operate, effectively catering to the portfolios encompassing next-gen communications, sustainable spaces and cybersecurity Next-Gen Communications, Sustainable Spaces and Cybersecurity, the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

L&T MD & CEO S. N. Subrahmanyan, “The LTTS and SWC combination will help unlock new synergies across the technology spectrum.’”

Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services said, “The acquisition of SWC is a progression of LTTS’ 6 Big Bets strategy with a direct bearing on 5G, Digital Products, AI and Sustainability.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US