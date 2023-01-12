HamberMenu
LTTS to acquire L&T’s Smart World & Communication business

January 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a pure-play engineering services company, has agreed to acquire the Smart World & Communication (SWC) business of L&T, enabling LTTS to combine synergies and take offerings in next-gen communications, sustainable spaces and cybersecurity to the global market.

SWC has an employee base of over 700 engineers from diversified technology domains and has crossed an annual revenue of ₹1,000 crore. The company was founded in 2016 to cater to the demands in smart cities, address opportunities and provide smart solutions in the areas of end-to-end communications, city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system for the government as well as enterprises, LTTS said in a release.

The coming together of the LTTS and SWC teams would address the entire gamut of digital offerings including design, architect, build and operate, effectively catering to the portfolios encompassing next-gen communications, sustainable spaces and cybersecurity Next-Gen Communications, Sustainable Spaces and Cybersecurity, the company said.

L&T MD & CEO S. N. Subrahmanyan, “The LTTS and SWC combination will help unlock new synergies across the technology spectrum.’”

Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services said, “The acquisition of SWC is a progression of LTTS’ 6 Big Bets strategy with a direct bearing on 5G, Digital Products, AI and Sustainability.’”

