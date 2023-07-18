HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LTTS Q1 net profit of rises 13% to ₹311 crore

However, sequentially, the company’s net profit and revenue in Q1 declined by 8.5% and 2.9%, respectively.

July 18, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) posted a first quarter net profit of ₹311, a 13% increase over the ₹275 crore it reported in the year-earlier period. Revenue grew 15% to ₹2,301 crore, it said on Tuesday.

However, sequentially, the company’s net profit and revenue in Q1 declined by 8.5% and 2.9%, respectively.

“We had a quarter of strong deal wins across all five segments, the highlight being a $50 million plus deal in telecom and hi-tech. Our customers continue to spend on transformational technologies and seek Engineering, Research, and Development (ER&D) partners who can deliver innovation, speed-to-market, and cost synergies,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, LTTS.

LTTS investments in emerging technology areas like AI, Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) and cybersecurity would continue to help it engage with customers on ways to prioritise strategic spends and increase market agility, he further said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.