LTTS bags €45 million order from French auto major FORVIA

May 02, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

L&T Technology Services, a global player in engineering and R&D services, signed a contract worth €45 million with FORVIA, a French global automotive supplier headquartered in Nanterre in the western suburbs of Paris, to offer engineering development activities for the latter’s Clean Mobility division.

As part of the five-year partnership, about 300 engineers from FORVIA’s Augsburg (Germany) and Bangalore (India) sites, have been transferred to LTTS. This represents a 95% transfer success rate securing the skills of these teams, who will develop internal combustion engine-related engineering activities from within LTTS, the company said in a statement.

“Our collaboration with FORVIA underscores our proficiency in the transportation and automotive industry, while simultaneously reinforcing our dedication to spearheading progress in the field of traditional engine technologies and new-age digital transformation for ultra-low emissions and clean mobility,” stated Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.

FORVIA, the seventh largest global automotive technology supplier, which has 260 industrial sites and 78 R&D centres, employs more than 1,50,000 people, including 15,000 R&D engineers in over 40 countries, LTTS said in a statement.

