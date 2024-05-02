ADVERTISEMENT

LTTS bags €45 million order from French auto major FORVIA

May 02, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

L&T Technology Services, a global player in engineering and R&D services, signed a contract worth €45 million with FORVIA, a French global automotive supplier headquartered in Nanterre in the western suburbs of Paris, to offer engineering development activities for the latter’s Clean Mobility division.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the five-year partnership, about 300 engineers from FORVIA’s Augsburg (Germany) and Bangalore (India) sites, have been transferred to LTTS. This represents a 95% transfer success rate securing the skills of these teams, who will develop internal combustion engine-related engineering activities from within LTTS, the company said in a statement.

“Our collaboration with FORVIA underscores our proficiency in the transportation and automotive industry, while simultaneously reinforcing our dedication to spearheading progress in the field of traditional engine technologies and new-age digital transformation for ultra-low emissions and clean mobility,” stated Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.

FORVIA, the seventh largest global automotive technology supplier, which has 260 industrial sites and 78 R&D centres, employs more than 1,50,000 people, including 15,000 R&D engineers in over 40 countries, LTTS said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US