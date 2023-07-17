ADVERTISEMENT

LTIMindtree’s Q1 net rises 4%, revenue increases 14%

July 17, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

LTIMindtree, the L&T-owned mid-tier IT firm posted a net profit of ₹1,152 crore in the June ended quarter, a 4.1% increase from the year-earlier period.

Revenue at ₹8,702 crore grew 13.8% YoY.

Key verticals BFSI, Manufacturing & Resources and Hi-Tech, Media, and Entertainment which make up 75% of its revenue performed well, said the company. It bagged orders worth $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Debashis Chatterjee, the CEO & MD, LTIMindtree, addressing a media conference here on Monday, however, said, “Market headwinds are worse than anticipated and likely to continue in the second half of the fiscal as well.”

