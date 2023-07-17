HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LTIMindtree’s Q1 net rises 4%, revenue increases 14%

July 17, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

LTIMindtree, the L&T-owned mid-tier IT firm posted a net profit of ₹1,152 crore in the June ended quarter, a 4.1% increase from the year-earlier period.

Revenue at ₹8,702 crore grew 13.8% YoY.

Key verticals BFSI, Manufacturing & Resources and Hi-Tech, Media, and Entertainment which make up 75% of its revenue performed well, said the company. It bagged orders worth $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Debashis Chatterjee, the CEO & MD, LTIMindtree, addressing a media conference here on Monday, however, said, “Market headwinds are worse than anticipated and likely to continue in the second half of the fiscal as well.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.