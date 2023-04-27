ADVERTISEMENT

LTIMindtree Q4 net profit remains flat at ₹1,114 crore

April 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: File photo

LTIMindtree on Thursday reported Q4 net profit remained flat at ₹1,114 crore as against ₹1,108 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter grew 22% to ₹8,691 crore against ₹7,128 crore in the same period of last year. In dollar terms, the company’s revenue was $1.05 billion, a 12% increase year on year and 1% growth QoQ.

For the full year, the company’s operating margin stood at 16.2% with net profit for FY23 rising 12% to ₹4,410 crore.   Addressing the media here, MD & CEO Debashis Chatterjee said, “This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24. As we move to unified systems and processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies.”

Client requirements had changed over the last quarter and therefore the company was currently in the process of meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings, he added. LTIMindtree’s attrition in the trailing 12 months was at 20.2% in Q4 and total headcount was 84,546.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US