LTIMindtree Q4 net profit remains flat at ₹1,114 crore

April 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

LTIMindtree on Thursday reported Q4 net profit remained flat at ₹1,114 crore as against ₹1,108 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter grew 22% to ₹8,691 crore against ₹7,128 crore in the same period of last year. In dollar terms, the company’s revenue was $1.05 billion, a 12% increase year on year and 1% growth QoQ.

For the full year, the company’s operating margin stood at 16.2% with net profit for FY23 rising 12% to ₹4,410 crore. Addressing the media here, MD & CEO Debashis Chatterjee said, “This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24. As we move to unified systems and processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies.”

Client requirements had changed over the last quarter and therefore the company was currently in the process of meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings, he added. LTIMindtree’s attrition in the trailing 12 months was at 20.2% in Q4 and total headcount was 84,546.

ADVERTISEMENT