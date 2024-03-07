GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LTIMindtree names Vipul Chandra as new CFO

March 07, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

LTIMindtree has appointed Vipul Chandra as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from April 25.

Mr. Chandra, in his nearly three-decade-long career, focused on Financial Markets, Risk Management, Banking Operations, and Treasury Management. Joining L&T in October 2013 as the Head of Treasury in Corporate Finance, he has been instrumental in leading the efforts of the company in capital structuring and allocation, resource mobilisation, working capital and financial risk management across the group, according to a company communique.

Vinit Teredesai, who has been CFO since June 2020, has decided to pursue his professional interests outside the company. He will continue to serve as CFO till April 24.

