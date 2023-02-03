LTIMindtree announces partnership with Criteo

February 03, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

LTIMindtree, said it has entered into a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, a commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree. said the company’s industry-leading domain and digital capabilities would help Criteo drive greater value, innovation, and sustainable long-term growth.

As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will provide end-to-end IT services to support Criteo’s global operations across all functions. This includes supporting Criteo’s Microsoft Azure Cloud environment, developing a unified data platform, and providing end-user services for its service desk, field, device engineering and Enterprise Service Management.