LTI Introduces SafeRadius, a Return-to-Work App to Ensure Employee Safety

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has introduced LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app to ensure well-being of the workforce and enhance operational efficiency as employees return to work in a phased manner across industries.

The app provides a rich and intuitive operational risk analysis by recording, processing, integrating and presenting data from various sources within and outside an organisation, as per the company.

LTI SafeRadius enables organisations to analyse information across locations on LTI’s self-serve analytics platform Mosaic Lens, which offers superior analytics, comprehensive reports, and visualisation for day-to-day decisions. The app complies with the local government norms and guidelines issued by international health organisations. In India, the app is integrated with the government’s Aarogya Setu app through a survey questionnaire, thus helping capture employee’s overall well-being in the context to COVID-19, within and outside the office.

Speaking about the app, Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, “Enterprises globally face a daunting challenge as they prepare for return-to-office scenarios during CoViD-19 pandemic. Employee safety and continuity of business operations have always been our top priorities as we navigate this crisis. LTI SafeRadius is a technology solution that addresses these key requirements easily and intuitively. This data-driven platform will be useful for enterprises to manage operations in the most efficient manner and assure employees about their safety & wellbeing.”

Some of the key features of the app include -- ascertaining overall health of employees, high-risk profiling, incident reporting, seating allocation, staggering work shift schedules, transportation management, real-time alerts on accidental congregation, highlighting the hotspots, and contact tracing.