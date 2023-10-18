L&T Technology Services shares fall nearly 6% as company cuts revenue guidance for FY24

October 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Shares of L&T Technology Services declined nearly 6% on Wednesday after the company lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal.

The stock fell by 5.67% to settle at ₹4,353.95 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 5.85% to ₹4,345.

At the NSE, it dropped 5.75% to end at ₹4,348.

The company’s market valuation fell by ₹2,764.3 crore to ₹46,025.45 crore.

L&T Technology Services on Tuesday posted a 5% increase in September quarter net profit to ₹315.4 crore but lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal.

The engineering services company had reported a net profit of ₹300 crore in the year-earlier period.

Its revenue grew 4.6% to ₹2,386.5 crore from ₹2,281.7 crore a year earlier. The same stood at ₹2,301.4 crore in the quarter-ago period.

Chief Executive and Managing Director Amit Chadha said the slower revenue growth was due to integration with an acquired entity, and added that the growth would have been 16% if not for the integration.

However, he said the company was reducing its revenue growth guidance to 17.5-18.5% on a constant currency basis for FY24 as a prudential measure, given the current economic uncertainties.