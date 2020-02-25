L&T Technology opens global engineering centre in Chennai

Mumbai

L&T Technology Services Ltd. has opened a dedicated global engineering centre (GEC) in Chennai to service a multi-year engineering services engagement awarded by Dometic Group of Sweden, a global leader in branded solutions in the mobile living space. The GEC will complement Dometic’s product engineering roadmap, the company said. “The GEC will bring in capabilities to design and develop best in class products for Dometic’s global clientele. The centre will support mechanical, embedded and connectivity areas across product lines, technologies and regions,” the company said.

Dometic has also partnered with LTTS for transformation of their Product Lifecycle and to set up a Center of Excellence for testing and validation of products. The core objective of LTTS’ engineering services proposition is to accelerate Dometic’s time to market and support its exciting product roadmap.

Dr. Anton Lundqvist, CTO, Dometic said, “Our ambitious growth plan includes new product and market areas, more focus on aftermarket and closer co-operation with our current and new supply base. This will require a new and more dynamic way of working to reduce our time to market. To meet these new demands, we are pleased to partner with LTTS as we aim to leverage from the company’s globally acclaimed engineering services and multi-vertical expertise.”

Seema Ghanekar, Global Head of Industrial and Consumer Products, L&T Technology Services said, “With a rich Intellectual Property portfolio comprising of close to 500 technology patents and track record of being a strategic engineering partner to global firms across product development and smart PLM, we are confident of enabling product engineering-based value addition to Dometic’s industry-leading product lines.”