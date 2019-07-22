L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of UTC. Collins Aerospace comprises former UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins and BE Aerospace, and is one of the leading providers of intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defence industries. L&T Technology Services has been a long-standing engineering partner for UTC.
L&T Tech to partner UTC for Collins Aerospace
more-in
Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital
Related Topics Business
Next Story