L&T starts assembling oxygen generating units

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. said it has started working towards assembling medical grade oxygen generation units to meet the demand in the country. The company said it will soon donate 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals, where the scarcity is most acute. These units will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen and pumping it into pre-existing pipes in the hospitals. The company said it is sourcing the components from various parts of the world and the units are being assembled at the Hazira Manufacturing Complex.

“Each of the units has a capacity range from 500 litres per minute (LPM) to 1,000 LPM. A 1,000 LPM machine could service 100-plus beds simultaneously. The 500 LPM machine can potentially service 50-plus beds at any point of time,” L&T said.

