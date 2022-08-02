L&T ranked third in ‘top 200 environmental firms’ global list

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

August 02, 2022 21:20 IST

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) said it has been ranked No.3 in the ‘Top 200 Environmental Firms’ list for 2022 released by Engineering News-Record (ENR), New York.

“L&T is the only Indian firm in this list, with pro environmental revenues of $4.83 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of the company’s total revenues,” L&T said in a statement.

“In terms of ENR’s segmentation of the sector-wise share of the companies’ revenues, L&T has ranked No.3 in both the lists of projects pertaining to Air Quality/Clean Energy and Water Treatment/Supply. While L&T earned total pro environmental revenues of $4.83 billion in 2021, the projects from these two categories accounted for 67% of that,” the statement added.

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T, said, “Over the years, true to our commitment to reduce the carbon footprint, we have made substantial investments to create a clean, green and sustainable future.”

“It definitely feels nice when our efforts get recognised internationally. What is even more special is the fact that we came third when pro environmental revenues account for about a third of our total revenues, whereas the corresponding figures for the first and send rank-holders are 100% and 51% respectively,” he added.

“So, we have plenty of headroom to go up the international rankings in the coming years. Our efforts to promote Green Hydrogen and its linkage technologies will definitely add momentum to this,” he further said.

As part of its ESG commitments, L&T said it had pledged to achieve Water Neutrality by 2035 and Carbon Neutrality by 2040.