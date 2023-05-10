L&T Q4 PAT grows 10% to ₹3,987 crore

May 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) reported fourth-quarter consolidated net profit grew 10% to ₹3,987 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Revenue from operations grew 10% to ₹58,335 crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, the company’s reported net profit rose 21% to ₹10,471 crore.

Revenue from operations at ₹1,83,341 crore climbed 17% Y-o-Y aided by strong execution of a large order book in the Infrastructure projects segment and a robust momentum in the IT&TS portfolio, the company said.

International revenue at ₹68,787 crore constituted 38% of the total revenue. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share.

“FY23 was an eventful and unique year and India stood out because of its GDP growth. Capex-led inclusive growth by the government has helped. We are happy to report all round performance of the company,” said R. Shankar Raman, CFO & Wholetime Director, L&T on a conference call.

“The order inflow came from domestic infrastructure sector that the government is now focusing on. The pipeline that we are pursuing is robust,” he added.

S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T in a statement said, “We are pursuing the path of divesting our non-core assets and increasing our exposure to energy transition and tech driven businesses.”

“We will continue to strengthen and grow our core portfolio of projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services thereby enabling higher cash generation and distribution to our shareholders,” he said.

For FY24 the company has given a revenue guidance of 12 to 15% and profit margin guidance 9%.

The company has also announced that A.M. Naik has decided to step down as Non-Executive Chairman of the company with effect from September 30.

“He has been conferred the status of “Chairman Emeritus” by the Board. S.N. Subrahmanyan, currently the CEO & MD, has been re-designated as the “Chairman and MD” of the company with effect from October 1,” the company said in a statement.

Mr. Naik had served the company for more than 58 years and his stewardship has led to an upsurge in shareholder value creation.

“He has been widely acknowledged as the architect of the transformation of the company into a sharply focused company delivering superior value to stakeholders. As a robust upholder of the company’s value system, Mr. Naik has played a critical role in ensuring the company retains its unique ethos across decades,” the statement added.

Answering a question on Mr. Naik’s retirement, Mr. Raman said, “Succession planning has been going on for quite some time. We had to do the inevitable. The board had got the sufficient confidence that though Mr Naik. would retire as group chairman, he will be available to consultations.

This [change in leadership] is nothing beyond normal succession planning. It was engineered in a new manner. We are looking forward to the new leader to guide the company in the coming years.”

Though no official role has been carved was out for Mr. Naik, he would always be available for guidance, he said.

The company has also announced the appointment of Rajnish Kumar and Jyoti Sagar as independent directors of the company.

For the year ended March 31, 2023 the company received orders worth ₹2,30,528 crore at the group level registering Y-o-Y growth of 19%.

During the year, orders were received across multiple segments like Public Spaces, Hydel & Tunnels, Irrigation Systems, Ferrous Metals, Oil & Gas, Power Transmission & Distribution and Defence sectors.

International orders at ₹86,523 crore during the year comprised 38% of the total order inflow. The order inflow for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 stood at ₹ 76,099 crore, registering a growth of 3% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. International orders at ₹ 36,046 crore constituted 47% of the total.

The consolidated order book of the group is at ₹3,99,526 crore as on March 31, with international orders having a share of 28%. The order book of ₹3,99,526 crore represents a growth of 12% over ₹3,57,595 crore as on March 31, 2022.