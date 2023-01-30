L&T Q3 net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 crore

January 30, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) reported third-quarter consolidated net profit rose 24% to ₹2,552.93 crore from the year earlier period on higher revenue.

The profit after tax includes an exceptional gain of ₹97 crore (net), attributed to profit on divestment of the mutual fund business of the financial services segment offset by a one-time charge due to remeasurement of the wholesale loan assets of the financial services segment at fair value.

“The recurring PAT for the quarter at ₹2,456 crore evidenced an increase of 20% as compared to the PAT of ₹2,055 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” the company said in a filing.

The business environment in the country remained conducive. L&T performed well in the business and strategy front. In the third quarter there was a stellar performance,” said R Shankar Raman, whole time director and CFO, L&T.

S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T said, “We are pleased to report strong all-round results for the quarter. Order book at ₹3.86 trillion is at an all-time high and provides multiyear revenue visibility.”

“With the revival of private capex investments, India should witness a multi-year Capex cycle in the current decade, which augurs well for us,” he said.

“We continue to pursue our stated objective of value-added growth in the projects and services business and deliver greater value to all our stakeholders,” he added.

The company achieved consolidated revenue revenues of ₹46,390 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 recording a y-o-y growth of 17%, aided by improved execution in the Infrastructure Projects segment and continued growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. International revenues during the quarter at ₹17,317 crore constituted 37% of the total revenue.

L&T said it received orders worth ₹ 60,710 crore at the group level during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, registering a growth of 21% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, orders were received across multiple segments like Oil & Gas, Public Spaces, Hydel & Tunnels, Irrigation systems, Ferrous Metals and Power Transmission & Distribution.

International orders at ₹ 15,294 crore during the quarter comprised 25% of the total order inflow. On a cumulative basis, the order inflow for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 stood at ₹1,54,429 crore, registering a growth of 30% y-o-y. International orders at ₹50,478 crore constituted 33% of the total.

The consolidated order book of the group was at ₹386,588 crore as on December 31, 2022, with international orders having a share of 26%, Mr. Raman said. The infrastructure projects segment recorded customer revenues of ₹ 21,944 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, registering a y-o-y growth of 20%, “driven by a smooth execution of a large order book.” International revenues constituted 21% of the total customer revenues of the segment during the quarter.\

The EBITDA margin of the segment during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was at 7% vis-à-vis 7.1% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Margin for the quarter remained stable amidst continuing cost pressures