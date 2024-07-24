GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L&T Q1 PAT rises 12% to ₹2,786 crore

Published - July 24, 2024 09:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. reported first-quarter consolidated net profit grew 12% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,786 crore on higher revenue. 

The engineering and construction major posted a 15% YoY increase in consolidated revenue to ₹ 55,120 crore on the back of robust execution at its Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) portfolio and a large order book. 

International revenues at ₹26,248 crore constituted 48% of the total revenue.

Further, L&T said it had received orders worth ₹70,936 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a YoY growth of 8% aided by strong momentum in West Asia.

During the quarter, orders were received across multiple segments like the offshore vertical of the hydrocarbon business, renewables, transmission & distribution, roads, nuclear power, hydel & tunnel, ferrous metals, health, and the precision engineering sectors.

International orders at ₹32,598 crore comprised 46% of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book of the group as on June 30, 2024, was at ₹4,90,881 crore, a growth of 3% over March 2024 and 19% YoY. with the share of international orders at 38%, it said in a filing.

The infrastructure projects segment secured order inflow of ₹40,053 crore, which was in line with the previous year. International orders constituted 49% of the total order inflow of the segment during the quarter.

The segment order book stood at ₹3,24,879 crore as on June 30, 2024, with the share of international orders at 28%.

 “We have achieved steady growth across all financial parameters in Q1 FY 2024-25, despite the geopolitical situation across the globe,” Chairman & Managing Director S. N. Subrahmanyan said.

“Amidst various transformational shifts happening worldwide, we are well-positioned to grasp these opportunities with our expertise in our traditional P&M business and technology driven new-age businesses,” he added.

Mr. Subrahmanyan also observed that the company’s financial services portfolio had achieved a “remarkable transformation” into retail finance with improved profitability.

