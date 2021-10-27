Business

L&T net falls 67% to ₹1,819 cr.

R. Shankar Raman
Special Correspondent MUMBAI 27 October 2021 22:18 IST
Updated: 27 October 2021 22:18 IST

Firm had one-time gain from sale of business in Q2 last year

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) reported second-quarter consolidated net profit plunged 67% to ₹1,819.45 crore, from ₹5,520 crore in the year-earlier period when it had a one-time gain from the sale of its electrical & automation business.

“The profit after tax for the quarter at ₹1,819 crore includes ₹144 crore gain on divestment of stake in hydel power plant in Uttarakhand and tax expense of ₹47 crore arising on transfer of the NxT Digital Business from the parent to Mindtree Ltd.,” the company said in a filing.

Consolidated profit after tax (excluding exceptional items and discontinued operations) at ₹1,723 crore, however, surged 56%.

Advertising
Advertising

“The growth is mainly driven by higher profits in the IT&TS portfolio and improved margins from the projects & manufacturing portfolio as the pandemic induced stress in previous periods progressively wanes,” CFO R. Shankar Raman said on a conference call.

Revenue rose 12% year-on-year to ₹34,773 crore, with international sales contributing 35% at ₹12,318 crore. L&T bagged orders worth ₹42,140 crore during the quarter, a 50% jump over the year-earlier period.

Orders covered segments including oil & gas, metros, rural water supply, minerals and metal and power transmission and distribution. International orders at ₹22,116 crore accounted for 52%.

The group’s consolidated order book at ₹3,30,541 crore was near record levels, with international orders having a share of 23%.

Infrastructure segment secured orders of ₹12,108 crore, a decline of 17% over the year-earlier period.

The power segment recorded order inflows of ₹143 crore for the quarter reflecting stagnation of fossil fuel power plant prospects, given the ESG concerns, the company said.

The heavy engineering segment recorded an order inflow of ₹648 crore, a doubling over the same period last year with a spurt of orders in the refinery and oil & gas segments.

Defence engineering segment recorded order inflow of ₹441 crore, a decline of 67% year-on-year on account of deferral of ‘awards’.

The hydrocarbon segment secured orders valued at ₹14,503 crore registering significant growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

IT & technology services (IT&TS) segment comprising L&T Infotech, L&T Technology Services and Mindtree recorded customer revenues of ₹7,876 crore, a 28% y-o-y increase reflecting a surge in demand for more technology focused offerings triggered by the pandemic induced changes in client’s business models, the company said.

Financial services segment recorded income from operations at ₹2,976 crore registering a year-on-year drop of 11% on account of a targeted reduction in the loan book.

On the outlook, Mr. Raman said L&T would leverage the strong growth momentum in its IT & TS portfolio and continue to focus on measures including profitable execution of its large projects order book, cost optimisation and release of funds through improved working capital management as well as a phased divestment of non-core assets.

“The company is confident of building on the current business momentum and is committed to creation of sustainable returns to its stakeholders,” he said.

Comments
More In Industry Business
company information
Read more...