L&T, Navantia sign pact to bid for Navy’s P75 submarine programme

July 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) and Navantia of Spain have signed a teaming agreement (TA) for submission of a techno-commercial bid for the Indian Navy’s P75 (India) submarine programme.

Project 75 (I) requires the Indian bidder to tie up with a foreign collaborator (FC) and execute the programme for delivery of six conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP), while achieving targeted indigenous content. Expected to be valued at more than Euro 4.8 billion, this is said to be India’s largest defence acquisition project.

This would also be followed by a 30-year lifecycle sustenance contract of similar value. P75(I) would be the first programme to be processed under the strategic partnership (SP) model of acquisition of the Ministry of Defence. L&T and Navantia signed an MoU for the programme on April 11, 2023 at Madrid, which has now culminated in this TA.

As per the agreement, Navantia would carry out the design of P75(I) submarines based on its S80 class of submarines, the first of which was launched in 2021 and is undergoing sea trials prior to its delivery to Spanish Navy at the end of 2023.

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T said, “We are committed to providing the most contemporary solution for Indian Navy’s requirements at a competitive price.”