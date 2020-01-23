Business

L&T may bag submarine contract

more-in

Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is likely to bag a mega contract for making submarines in India, as it is among the two Indian firms selected by the government for the ₹50,000-crore project to build six conventional submarines in India for the Navy.

Among private players, Adani Defence failed to make the cut following a detailed evaluation of eligibility criteria by a high-powered committee. Initially, Reliance Naval & Engineering was among the Indian contenders, but could not make the shortlist due to financial woes. The other Indian firm is Mazagaon Docks Ltd., which is running behind schedule in executing the earlier submarine project awarded to it.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 11:50:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/lt-may-bag-submarine-contract/article30636879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY