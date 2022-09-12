L&T is in talks with builders to popularise 3D concrete printing technology

A 3D printing of a model house at the L&T Innovations Project Tower site in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) is in talks with leading builders in Bengaluru and Chennai cities to take its 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) technology to the next level, said a top official.

“Our primary business targets are affordable housing (G+3 floors), villas, military barracks, and single floor schools, post offices and factories,” whole-time director & senior executive vice-president (buildings), M.V. Satish, said in an interview.

“We have successfully demonstrated our technology in Kancheepuram. A model house is being 3D printed in our Chennai campus right now. Very soon, we will be 3D printing 6,500 sq. ft. office space in Chennai,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting that 3D printing is ideal for ultra-rapid construction, he said that it would drive low-rise building construction as it required less labour, obviates the need for moving huge quantities of men, material and machinery to difficult areas/terrains and it also speeded up construction.

Explaining further, he said 3DCP is a fully automated building construction technology, wherein a robotic printer prints or deposits the concrete layer-by-layer without any supporting formwork system, as per the 3D model drawing fed into it.

“It is a technology that is predominantly used in manufacturing industries to rapid print prototypes, complex shapes and small batch production using metal alloys, polymers, and other material. In the recent years, it has gained considerable traction globally,” he said.

“While the 3D printing technology is available off the shelf, our expertise is in preparing the special concrete mix,” he said.

“Using the technology, one can 3D print a house measuring from 500 sq.ft onwards within a short span of time. Recently, we 3D printed an office in Bengaluru in 90 days,” said V. Sukumar Hebbar, vice president & head – health residential & commercial buildings.